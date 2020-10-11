Conservative PAC draws charges of racism in Missouri

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A conservative political action committee in Missouri is facing accusations of racism after posting a website that uses images of violent protests and photos of Black politicians to attack the Democratic candidate for governor on her support for police. Nicole Galloway is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Mike Parson. The website from the Uniting Missouri PAC includes photos of Black politicians and activists. Some Democrats along with opinion writers for the state’s two largest newspapers have criticized the site as racist. But Uniting Missouri Chairman John Hancock says the site simply compiles statements of Galloway allies making anti-police statements.