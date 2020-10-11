Big money funds debate on Illinois graduated income tax vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters are being asked whether they want to change the state’s income-tax structure from a flat-rate system to one that takes more from wealthier residents. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is backing what he calls the “fair tax.” It promises that no one making less than $250,000 would pay more. That’s 97% of taxpayers. But wealthier taxpayers would pay up to a top rate of 7.99%. It would generate $3.4 billion more a year in revenue. Opponents claim it will give lawmakers a “blank check” to increase spending without paying the state’s massive pile of debt.