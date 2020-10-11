ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus pens support for Day of the Girl Child

LONDON (AP) — ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus is using the examples of strong women in his life to lend support to Sunday’s International Day of the Girl Child. He says that he grew up in a world where his education was valued more than his sister’s, and he doesn’t want other young women to face the same obstacle. Ulvaeus says strong girls represent a threat to powerful men “like none other.” He says that’s been shown by the response to climate activist Greta Thunberg. He says he’s drawn inspiration from his daughters and six granddaughters. The United Nations in 2011 designated Oct. 11 as a day to promote girls’ rights and address the challenges girls face around the world.