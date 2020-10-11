A rainy Monday before a cooler late week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rainfall enters the Stateline for the upcoming Monday's holiday, but rainfall wraps up quickly. However, if you are a cool-weather lover can rejoice soon. The late-week features temperatures making a dive into the '50s and maybe 40's.

THE CALM BEFORE THE RAIN:

Starting out Sunday evening, we will remain dry. Temperatures will be on the warmer side when you think about the time of year we are in. Lows into Monday morning will be in the '60s (15°F above average lows). Cloud cover will stay out of the way for the start of the night. However, a low-pressure system will change that Monday morning.

Chance for rain appears for the Stateline starting early Monday morning through the afternoon.

The chance for showers will start growing as a new cold front approaches the area early Monday morning. Right now, the shower intensity does not look great starting out. However, showers pick up in intensity as the day goes on. There will be a chance for thunderstorms to mix in with our Monday showers. We will see a chance for small hail and lightning. Thankfully, many other chances for severe weather look to be very low. Rainfall amounts look very meager. We do need a little more rainfall for the month, but as far as season totals are concerned, we are still nearly 2 and a half inches over for rainfall. Shower chances will wrap up fairly quickly Monday. Then temperatures are taking a paltry of a dive from '70s in the AM to the '60s in the PM.

We will also see very gusty winds with speeds as high as 40 MPH leading into the afternoon and evening.

COOLER DAYS TO COME:

A breezy day is expected for Tuesday as our system pushes out of the Mid-west. Temperatures should remain decently warm. However, Wednesday brings a different feel. Fall quickly returns in the '60s and a chance for the '50s during the late week.