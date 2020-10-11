4 face charges in shooting death of southern Illinois man

OLNEY, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say four people are now facing charges in connection with last month’s shooting death of a 19-year-old man in southern Illinois. State Police say the latest person to be indicted in Kyle M. Johnson’s death is 32-year-old Dale E. Boatman of Olney. He was charged Saturday with committing first-degree murder by accountability and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Three others have been charged including a juvenile. Police found Johnson on Sept. 6 with multiple gunshot wounds. He died later at a hospital.