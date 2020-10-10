Sky Blue closes out fall series with 3-1 win over Chicago

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (AP) — Paige Monaghan scored two goals and Sky Blue capped the National Women’s Soccer League fall series with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars. Sky Blue built a 3-0 lead by halftime, capped by Monaghan’s header in stoppage time. She scored the game’s opening goal in the 25th minute and assisted on Ifeoma Onumonu’s goal in the 35th. Morgan Gautrat scored on a header in the 89th minute and the Red Stars avoided the shutout.