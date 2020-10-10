Several Stanley Cup winners breaking up championship core

The past few weeks have seen several recent Stanley Cup winners get rid of members of their championship core. The Chicago Blackhawks moved on from Corey Crawford, and the Washington Capitals did the same with Braden Holtby. The Pittsburgh Penguins traded fellow goalie Matt Murray and forward Patric Hornqvist. The St. Louis Blues signing Torey Krug means captain Alex Pietrangelo will sign elsewhere. The most recent champs, the Tampa Bay Lightning, also will need to get rid of a core player to clear salary-cap space for younger players with more value to their future.