Roosevelt University creates new health sciences college

CHICAGO (AP) — Roosevelt University is creating a new college focused on health care education. Officials at the Chicago university said the College of Science, Health and Pharmacy combines existing programs in science and pre-health. The new college includes 16 academic programs. Dr. Melissa Hogan and Dr. Kelly Wentz-Hunter have been named as the college’s co-deans. Hogan has been dean of the College of Pharmacy since 2016 and Wentz-Hunter has been chair of the Biological, Physical and Health Sciences Department since coming to Roosevelt in 2006.