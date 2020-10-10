Report: 29 million girls, women victims of modern slavery

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A new report estimates that 29 million women and girls are victims of modern slavery, exploited by practices including forced labor, forced marriage, debt-bondage and domestic servitude. Grace Forrest, co-founder of the Walk Free anti-slavery organization, says that means one in every 130 women and girls is living in modern slavery today, more than the population of Australia. She says, “The reality is that there are more people living in slavery today than any other time in human history.” A Walk Free campaign urges an end to child and forced marriage.