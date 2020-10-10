Religious gathering limit upheld as NY hospitalizations rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with coronavirus is rising as authorities focus on limiting gatherings in COVID-19 hotspots. The governor said Saturday that 826 people were hospitalized with the virus. That’s the highest number since July 15. Still, Cuomo says the numbers “remain good news,” noting public health officials traced 18% of positive tests this week to six coronavirus clusters known as the “Red Zone.” A federal judge in Brooklyn, meanwhile, refused to block Cuomo’s new limitations on religious gatherings in COVID-19 hot spots in response to a lawsuit from the Catholic diocese, saying the government enjoys “wide latitude” in responding to a pandemic.