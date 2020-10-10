Probe launched into death of director of Korean firm in Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq has launched an investigation into the death of a high-level director of a Korean company implementing a strategic port project in Iraq’s south, after Iraqi lawmakers cast doubt over initial reports deeming the incident a suicide. Iraqi authorities say the Interior Ministry has formed a committee to investigate the death of Park Chul-Ho the country director of South Korean Daewoo E&C, the main company implementing the construction of the Fao port project. Park’s hanging corpse was discovered on Friday and the team began it’s work Saturday, multiple officials said. Local officials say that the investigation will look into surveillance footage retrieved from around the compound.