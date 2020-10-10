Poland’s Iga Swiatek beats Sofia Kenin for French Open title

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek has beaten Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open final to become the first Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles championship. Swiatek is 19 years old, unseeded and ranked just 54th. She never had won a tour-level tournament until now. Kenin is a 21-year-old American who was trying to claim her second major title of 2020 after winning the Australian Open in February. She was 16-1 in Grand Slam matches until Saturday. But Kenin ran into the talented Swiatek, who is the first woman to win the title at Roland Garros without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007.