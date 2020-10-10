North Korea celebrates party anniversary amid economic woes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its ruling party with outside observers expecting leader Kim Jong Un to take center stage in a massive military parade in capital Pyongyang. The North could possibly unveil the latest weapons in its growing nuclear force threatening U.S. allies and the American mainland. It isn’t immediately clear whether any events are proceeding or had already taken place. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says there were signs that the North had already mobilized large crowds and equipment for a military parade at Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square during the early hours of Saturday, but the activities also could have been a rehearsal.