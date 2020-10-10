Mideast wildfires kill 3, force thousands to flee homes

BEIRUT (AP) — State media and officials says wildfires around the Middle East triggered by a heatwave hitting the region have killed three people, forced thousands of people leave their homes and detonated landmines along the Lebanon-Israel border. The areas hit by the heatwave are Syria, Lebanon, Israel and the Palestinian territories. The fires come amid an intense heatwave that is unusual for this time of the year and the only country that suffered human losses was Syria. Wildfires through different areas of Israel and the West Bank for a second day Saturday, forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes.