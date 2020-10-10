Israel to ‘immediately’ bring over 2,000 Ethiopian Jews

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told his Ethiopian counterpart that his country has the intention to “immediately” bring over some 2,000 Ethiopian Jews. The announcement came Friday after a phone call with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Netanyahu’s office said the decision comes “out of his commitment to the continued aliyah of Jews to Israel.” Some 13,000 Ethiopian Jews are in the capital, Addis Ababa, and in Gondar, most of them waiting to be taken to Israel, which they call home.