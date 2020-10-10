Freeport animal shelter Friends Forever Humane Society hosts a drive-thru fall sale

WREX (FREEPORT) —People were able to buy pumpkins and gourds to help out an animal shelter on Saturday in Freeport.

Friends Forever Humane Society hosted a drive-thru sale.

People were able to buy fall festive items and crafts all and even look at some of the volunteers' pets.

Sales will help the shelter remain open and provide a home to animals in the freeport area.

"It's been kinda tough for us with the coronavirus. We tried to have a fundraiser every month and we have had to cancel most of them. And so it's a beautiful fall day today and we figured to try to have fall festival," said Vice President of the shelter's board, Jodie Modica.

The shelter will continue to sell fall items until they are gone.