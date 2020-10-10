Egypt’s president signs strategic maritime deal with Greece

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state-run news agency says that Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has ratified a maritime deal setting the country’s Mediterranean Sea boundary with Greece and demarcating an exclusive economic zone for oil and gas drilling rights, in a move that has angered Turkey. The bilateral agreement is widely seen as a response to a rival deal between Turkey and Libya’s Tripoli-based government that spiked tensions in the East Mediterranean region, along with Turkey’s disputed oil and gas exploration in the seawaters. The Ankara-Tripoli maritime deal was dismissed by the governments of Egypt, Cyprus and Greece as infringing on their economic rights in the gas-rich Mediterranean Sea.