DC United faces Chicago, looks to stop 4-game slide

DC United (2-9-5, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (4-8-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DC United aims to stop a four-game slide with a win against Chicago.

The Fire are 2-4-4 in conference play. Chicago is 0-4-1 when it scores only one goal.

DC United is 2-8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. DC United is last in the Eastern Conference giving up 28 goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Beric leads Chicago with six goals. Fabian Herbers has four goals over the past 10 games for the Fire.

Ola Kamara has three goals for DC United so far this year. Julian Gressel has one goal over the last 10 games for DC United.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chicago: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

DC United: 1-7-2, averaging 0.6 goals, 0.1 assists, 2.5 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).

DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Frederic Brillant, Steve Birnbaum (injured), Felipe Martins (injured), Mohammed Abu (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.