Avalanche get Saad in trade with Blackhawks

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have acquired rugged winger Brandon Saad in a multiplayer trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. Colorado sent defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm to Chicago for Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert. The Blackhawks also will retain $1 million of Saad’s $6 million salary for next season. Zadorov was a restricted free agent, but Chicago said he signed his qualifying offer of $3.2 million prior to the deal. Saad had 21 goals and 12 assists in 58 games last season in the third year of his second stint with Chicago.