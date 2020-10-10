 Skip to Content

Auburn girls tennis makes history, goes undefeated in conference

4:50 pm Top Sports Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the first time in school history, Auburn captured it's first undefeated season in-conference, meaning not one girl on the team lost a match all season.

They made that history today. Amy Park and Paris Thompson took home the doubles championship title, while Belen Nevenhoven cruised in the singles draw.

Nevenhoven defeated Guilford's Kelsey Aucutt 6-0, 6-0 in consecutive sets to win, and Park and Thompson also swept their sets winning 6-4, 6-0.

Belen finished second in state last season, but because of the ongoing pandemic, she cannot redeem herself there this season.

"It's just disappointing especially after last year, I expected to come back, and even if I didn't, it was just being in that atmosphere again," said Nevenhoven. "Just being in a different place with my team and then being around a lot of other girls I know from other areas. Just the whole atmosphere, you know, fall, girls tennis."

The girls tennis sectional takes place next week.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

Related Articles

Skip to content