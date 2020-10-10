Auburn girls tennis makes history, goes undefeated in conference

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the first time in school history, Auburn captured it's first undefeated season in-conference, meaning not one girl on the team lost a match all season.

They made that history today. Amy Park and Paris Thompson took home the doubles championship title, while Belen Nevenhoven cruised in the singles draw.

Nevenhoven defeated Guilford's Kelsey Aucutt 6-0, 6-0 in consecutive sets to win, and Park and Thompson also swept their sets winning 6-4, 6-0.

Belen finished second in state last season, but because of the ongoing pandemic, she cannot redeem herself there this season.

"It's just disappointing especially after last year, I expected to come back, and even if I didn't, it was just being in that atmosphere again," said Nevenhoven. "Just being in a different place with my team and then being around a lot of other girls I know from other areas. Just the whole atmosphere, you know, fall, girls tennis."

The girls tennis sectional takes place next week.