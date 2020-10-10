Anti-police ‘satanist’ runs for sheriff as Republican in NH

Republicans in one New Hampshire county have nominated a unconventional candidate for sheriff: a self-described satanist whose campaign slogan disparages the police. Aria DiMezzo is a transgender woman in her early 30s who was the lone Republican candidate for Cheshire County sheriff in the September primary, although she identifies as a Libertarian. Since last month’s primary, she has become a minor celebrity in her hometown of Keene. But she also has become the target of online attacks. A homophobic slur was spray-painted on her car. And a write-in challenger has emerged. She’s seeking to unseat Democrat Eli Rivera, who has held the job in the county of more than 76,000 since 2012.