ROCKFORD (WREX) — A mostly clear start to the weekend will become cloudier as we head into Sunday. Showers will arrive starting Monday with even cooler highs arrive to bring back the feel of fall.

ENTER THE CLOUDS:

As a lake influenced cold front exits the Stateline, we have the opportunity to pick up a few more clouds. These clouds will not lead to much in terms of wet weather. However, the chance for drizzle in a few spots overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Despite the clouds, we are still going to see low Sunday morning in the '50s. Cloud cover will hang around through Sunday so no wall to wall sunshine for a change. The clouds will not hinder temperatures for Sunday on the other hand. Highs will still be fairly warm with many areas reaching into the lower 70's. Will there be any rainfall? The answer so far is not likely until late Sunday night.

INCOMING RAIN:

Chance for rain appears for the Stateline starting early Monday morning.

The chance for showers will start growing as a new cold front approaches the area late Sunday night into Monday morning. Right now, the shower intensity does not look great starting out. However, showers pick up in intensity as the day goes on. There will be a chance for thunderstorms to mix in with our Monday showers. Thankfully, the chance for severe weather look to be zero at the moment. Rainfall amounts look very meager. We do need a little more rainfall for the month, but as far as season totals are concerned, we are still nearly 2 and a half inches over for rainfall. Shower chances will wrap up fairly quickly Monday. Then temperatures are taking a paltry of a dive from '70s in the AM to the '60s in the PM.

COOLER DAYS TO COME:

A breezy day is expected for Tuesday as our system pushes out of the Mid-west. Temperatures should remain decently warm. However, Wednesday brings a different feel. Fall quickly returns in the '60s and a chance for the 50's during the late week.