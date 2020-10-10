317 Art Collective ‘ProProganda’ exhibit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford artists are being put to the test like never before.

"Here is your topic. Do whatever you want. Just go," said Laura Gomel, director at 317 Art Collective.

That topic? Propaganda.

Gomel picked 25 local artists to showcase their work in an art exhibit called 'Proproganda.'

"It just seemed the perfect time to do it because we are living in the most bizarre situation that I can't ever remember since I have been alive in this country," said Gomel.

A lot of the artwork portrayed the events of recent protests in Rockford, and - "the election that is so important coming up so I thought the time was just perfect," said Gomel.

The exhibit is held at the 317 Art Collective and includes the artists own spin on the topic of propaganda.

"People were really excited about it. They were like oh this is so cool, I can't believe I can do this," said Gomel.

One of those eager artists is Eamonn James.

"We kind of feel like what has been presented to the public as fact is not fact," said James.

Which is why James wanted to contribute. However, he explains how each piece of artwork may have a different meaning.

"You'll see that there are pieces literally propaganda, there are pieces that are made in the form of propaganda, and there are pieces of just poking fun of lies being presented as truth," said James.

Gomel says she hopes the artwork in this exhibit will help people remember this time down the road.

"Historically artists have been the mirrors of what has happened in society," said Gomel.

Using one's creative talents to help depict what is happening in our world.