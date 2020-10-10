2 small aircraft collide in France, killing 5 people

PARIS (AP) — An ultra-light airplane has collided with another small plane, killing five people as the two aircraft fell into gardens around a small town. The collision occurred Saturday in the skies above Loches, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Tours, southeast of Paris. According to Nadia Seghier, head of the prefecture of the Indre-et-Loire region, the ultra-light plane fell around a home near the town’s center without injuring people on the ground. The tourism aircraft, reportedly a four-seat single engine plane, fell into an uninhabited sector.