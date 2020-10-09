Winn. Co. county executive referendum question causes confusion, here’s the breakdown

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A major decision is on the ballot for Winnebago County voters and it could change the way the county operates. But it's causing some confusion for voters because of the way it's written.

The question reads, "Shall the County of Winnebago adopt the county executive form of government and elect not to become a home rule unit?"

Are you confused? Because if so, you're not alone.

"The language for the referendum [question] came directly from the state statute," Winnebago County Board member Jean Crosby explains.

The words "home rule" also complicate the question. Home rule gives local governments a wide array of powers unless explicitly limited by the Illinois General Assembly.

"That has been the biggest misunderstanding of voters," fellow board member Paul Arena says.

Winnebago County does not have home rule. Crosby and Arena explain that, currently, it's not on the ballot.

"No matter how you vote, you're not impacting the home rule status of Winnebago County," Arena says.

"If it had home rule in there, it could trigger a home rule environment, but it doesn't because it says non-home rule," Crosby adds.

Home rule is usually done at the municipal level. It's important to note that a decision not to have home rule for Winnebago County does not mean a municipality, like Loves Park or Rockford, couldn't have home rule.

So, what ARE you voting for?

You'll decide whether to keep a township form of government, or to move to an executive form.

In townships, the board has almost all of the decision-making power. Arena provides an example of some of the control the board maintains right now.

"If our [county] administrator is doing something in a way that we disagree with, the board, by resolution, can either replace that person or direct him to do things differently," Arena explains.

In an executive form, power is split between the board and a chief executive. For Crosby, and some other board members, concerns arose after current Chairman Frank Haney's job duties were changed while he was still in office. To be clear though, those changes were not illegal because the board passed each change in the form of an ordinance. Still, Crosby argues it invalidated the election because voters chose Haney.

Crosby says she doesn't have that concern with a county executive form.

"The chairman (technically the title is chief executive, but the name is largely symbolic and of little consequence in terms of policy) does not have to worry about political retaliation," Crosby says. "The board cannot change the duties and structure by a change in a county ordinance."

And that's because the duties of a chief executive under an executive form of government are locked in per state statute.

Arena argues the executive form of government could put someone in charge of the county who is not qualified for the job. He also argued it could put a "politician in power rather than a professional."

But however you vote, it won't impact the next chairman. If the referendum passes, it won't take effect until 2024.

If, hypothetically, the county executive form of government does pass this year and in 2024 it is instated, let's say, voters try it out and don't like it. The next time it can be put on the ballot via referendum is in 2028. If voters were to pass a referendum removing it in 2028, Winnebago County wouldn't go back to a township form of government, or whichever government voters choose, until 2032.

It's part of Arena's argument that if voters don't like it, it's locked in for at least eight years.

Crosby says, why not give it a try. She says voters are sick of the in-fighting.

The process is like this because this year voters are also electing a new chairman at the same time and that person must lead under the current structure of a township form of government until 2024.

We asked both Crosby and Arena whether or not the new chairman would be returned the power and duties the board took away from Chairman Haney.

Crosby says they should be returned.

Arena argued that it's not necessary and the duties Haney does have, those being guiding economic development initiatives, are already a full-time job. Arena says, so far, neither chairman candidate, that being the Democratic candidate Burt Gerl nor Republican candidate Joseph Chiarelli, have made any call for the powers to be reinstated. But Arena did say that if the new chairman felt he needed more power to accomplish a task, that's something he is open to discussing.

You may be wondering, if there's another county we can compare Winnebago County's current decision to.

Does any county have an executive form of government with home rule? The answer is yes, Cook County. Out of 102 counties, it is the only one with home rule.

Will County is another one we can compare Winnebago County to. It has had an executive form of government without home rule since 1988.

If you're wondering how many of those 102 counties have a township form of government, the answer is 85.

Note: The other form of county government is a commission form. You can read about all three forms of government for counties in Illinois here.