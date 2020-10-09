Wedding before the storm: Delta speeds up couple’s nuptials

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — Hurricane Delta sped up one Louisiana couple’s wedding by a few days but judging by the smiles on the bride and groom it certainly didn’t dampen the affair. Ian and Taylor Gaspard from Abbeville were supposed to get married on Saturday, Oct. 10. But Hurricane Delta had other plans. After watching the hurricane slowly make its way toward Louisiana they swiftly changed gears and held the wedding Thursday with friends and family in attendance. The streets outside were largely deserted as residents finished up last-minute storm preparations or evacuated. The smiling bride said the ceremony was “beautiful.”