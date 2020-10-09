UK government prepares jobs support if firms forced to close

LONDON (AP) — The British government is set to announce further support for firms to retain staff in the coming months if they are forced to close as a result of further lockdown restrictions. There are growing concerns that the economy will suffer during the winter and that hundreds of thousands of jobs may be lost as the government is expected to tighten restrictions over the coming days to deal with a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections. Any new measures follow further evidence that the economic recovery from the pandemic recession has slowed. New figures released Friday show the economy grew far less than anticipated during August.