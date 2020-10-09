Typhoon off southern Japan, heavy rain expected nationwide

TOKYO (AP) — A slow moving typhoon off Japan’s southern coast is triggering gusts and rain across a large part of the country and could bring heavy rains to the Tokyo region early next week, though it was not expected to make landfall. Disaster officials, nevertheless, urged residents to take precautions early. The Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Chan-hom was south of Japan’s Shikoku island Friday afternoon with maximum winds of 126 kilometers (78 miles) per hour. The agency said Chan-hom took a route farther from the Japanese coast than expected and was not expected to make a landfall.