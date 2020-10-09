Rockford resident celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by parade

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A member of the Kiwanis Club of Rockford reaches a big milestone. And the community came out to celebrate Friday.

A drive-by parade was held for Kaare Nevdal, who is celebrating his 100th birthday. Members of the Kiwanis Club of Rockford, Vets Roll, representatives of local police and fire departments and other groups stopped by Siena on Brendenwood to wish Nevdal a happy birthday. The Kiwanis Club of Rockford says Nevdal was born and raised in Norway. A World War II veteran, he and his wife immigrated to Rockford in 1948.

"It's unbelievable, the people who come here," said Nevdal. "That's wonderful. I can't even express how I feel."

Nevdal has been with the Kiwanis Club of Rockford for 55 years.