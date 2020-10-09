Rockford native creates popular virtual group for children

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Megan Jessen took combined her love of teaching with the confines of COVID-19 and created Miss Megan's Camp Kindergarten; a Facebook group that's surged in popularity.

""It's really fun for me to see how we are part of other people's lives even though we've never met and it's all virtual," said Jessen.

Children ages three to seven years old can watch lessons on Facebook Live every day with help from their parents. Activities include book reading, counting and guitar playing.

The group has more than 102,000 members.