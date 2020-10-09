Protesters continue to march, camp out at city hall after police shooting of Tyris Jones

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Dozens of protesters and family members took to the streets Friday night, marching for Tyris Jones, a man shot by Rockford Police one week ago.

Protesters marched down State Street from Rockford City Hall to Rockford Police District One with chants of "Say his name, Tyris Jones," and others.

As of 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, protesters were still outside of District One.

Jones was shot last Friday evening at the intersection of South Main and Harrison in Rockford by Rockford Police Officer Dominick McNiece.

Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross says police recognized Jones for outstanding warrants, and attempted a traffic stop. She says Jones then fled, and approached another motorist. Hite Ross says the officer fired his department-issued service weapon five times at that point, hitting Jones twice in the back and once in the arm.

Jones is in a coma, according to his attorney.

The case is under investigation by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force.

Since Saturday, protesters have sat outside of city hall, demanding transparency and the city hold officers accountable for the shooting. The continued their calls on their march Friday night as they marched from Rockford City Hall to Rockford Police District One.

On Thursday, Nenye Uche, the attorney for Tyris Jones, stood with Jones' family and community activists outside of Rockford City Hall.

"We find ourselves yet again in a situation where an unarmed black man is shot in the back. That is undisputed. It is also undisputed that Tyris had no weapon on him. Not only did he have no weapon on him, he did not have any weapon around him," Uche said.

Uche is calling for a special prosecutor to be added to the case. He said while the family is going to ask for a criminal investigation into the police officer who shot Jones, their main focus at the moment is transparency.

Jones' father, Antsine, spoke briefly during the press conference with a clear message.

"I just want to see justice for my son. Nothing like this should happen to any parent," Antsine Jones said.

Jones' mother, Rebecca, said police brutality is a problem across the country, including in Rockford.

"We're going to fight for justice," Rebecca Jones said.