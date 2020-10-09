Parent reactions to Harlem School District’s consideration of remote learning

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — What many Harlem School District parents thought was posted by accident, was not.

"I am recommending that we go to full remote learning between the holidays," said Julie Morris, Superintendent of Harlem School District #122.

The district posted a recommendation letter announcing a consideration for all remote learning from November 30th to January 15th.

"This is a proactive measure that we are looking at. We are recommending to continue to keep the virus out of the schools," said Morris.

The letter is dated October 13th, which is why some parents were confused. However, that is the date the Harlem Board of Education will vote on whether or not the district will go back to school after Thanksgiving break, or remain home.

"With the holidays approaching that is a time people are vulnerable because enjoying the holidays. For people that might go to another region to celebrate, there are social gatherings. It increases the risk for community spread," said Morris.

Edie Newman has three children in the district. She says she supports the possibility of switching to remote learning.

"I am all for it. If it happens, it happens. We will have to work through it," said Edie Newman, parent.

However, Newman asks the district to be accommodating and flexible with all families if it does choose the route of remote learning.

"People just need to come together and make a decision and feel for the parents like me that are single parents," said Newman.

In response to Newman's request, Morris said, "this is a tough year for everybody and we are trying to make the best decisions for everybody involved."