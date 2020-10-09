 Skip to Content

OSF offers drive-thru flu shot clinic to increase community access

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With increasing COVID-19 cases in our area, health officials urge community members to get a flu shot this year to prevent a "twindemic."

The CDC urged Americans earlier this fall to get a flu shot to avoid overwhelming hospitals with flu patients in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals in our region are taking that message seriously.

OSF HealthCare said it's taking extra steps to increase the number of vaccines available and to expand access for patients through a drive-thru flu shot clinic.

The flu shot clinic opened Wednesday, Oct. 7 at OSF Medical Group Guilford Square on Featherstone Road. The drive-thru clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday in October.

Patients need to pre-register by calling any local OSF primary care office.

"We are prepared,” Dr. Michael Kouimelis, Director of Physician Practices, said. “We are going to have plenty of vaccines. We are also reminding everyone to wear a mask while in public, maintain a physical distance with others, wash your hands regularly, and don’t go out if you’re sick. Then you will be doing your part to protect yourself and your community this flu season.”

