North Carolina college campus on lockdown over threats

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina college campus has been placed on lockdown after several offices received threats involving a Black Lives Matter mural. Offices at the University of North Carolina at Asheville received threatening emails and a demand overnight that a Black Lives Matter mural on campus be painted over. The school advised faculty, staff and students on Friday to shelter in place. Employees other than essential personnel were told to stay away from campus. UNC Asheville Chancellor Nancy J. Cable says she hopes to reopen the school soon, but not before Saturday morning. A campus spokesman declined to describe the nature of the threats. State and local authorities are investigating.