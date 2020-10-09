London Stock Exchange sells Italian unit for $5.1 billion

LONDON (AP) — The London Stock Exchange Group has agreed to sell its holding in the parent company of the Italian stock exchange to rival Euronext for at least 4.33 billion euros, or $5.11 billion. The LSE says it moved to sell Borsa Italiana Group because of expectations that European Union regulators will require it to shed the asset as a condition for approving the acquisition of financial market data provider Refinitiv. The deal is contingent on regulators calling for the divestment. The London exchange in August 2019 agreed to buy Refinitiv in a deal that values the company at $27 billion.