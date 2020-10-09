Legislative Black Caucus aims to combat racism in healthcare, increase access

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus hopes to create a better quality of life for Black residents by addressing longstanding healthcare disparities this fall. Caucus members spoke outside of Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville to highlight the need to address social determinants of health.

“Today, we present the healthcare and human services pillar, an area where the difference between adequate and inadequate service is life or death,” said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford (D-Maywood).

This push for reform comes during a pandemic disproportionately impacting minority communities due to healthcare disparities. However, Sen. Mattie Hunter says this issue isn’t new, as Black Americans have constantly been abused and disrespected by the healthcare system.

“The quality of healthcare you receive should not be determined by your race or by your income or by your region. Quality healthcare should be recognized as a basic right for all,” Hunter (D-Chicago) explained.

A call for human rights, essential services, and access to sustained quality of life could help eliminate racism in healthcare. But, researcher Dr. Ruby Mendenhall says Black Americans have constantly been on a roller coaster of growth in society for years.

“In some ways, it’s a cycle that we’ve seen in our history from slavery to Jim Crowe with alternative action and then some kind of changes around that,” Mendenhall said.

The Assistant Dean of Carle College of Medicine explained many people have unprocessed trauma and grief stored in the body over time. Mendenhall’s team recently surveyed 100 Black mothers in Chicago about general health. She noted 48% of the women surveyed said they suffered from depression while another 36% dealt with PTSD.

Social determinants

Lawmakers note Black Americans have less access to healthcare due to economic, environmental, and social conditions. Rep. Camille Lilly (D-Oak Park) also explained nearly twice as many Black Americans lack insurance when compared to white Americans.

“We must expand public-private partnership,” Lilly said. “We must establish a state-level public and community health corporation that addresses access to the under-resourced, underserved communities.”

Sen. Christopher Belt (D-Belleville) also emphasized that all people deserve quality healthcare services.

“We can send people to the moon, we can explore Mars,” Belt said. “But, we can’t provide healthcare – quality, affordable healthcare – to each and every person that lives in Illinois. I don’t understand.”

Lightford says the caucus won’t stop fighting until the government supports Black lives and provides an environment for Black Illinoisans to thrive.