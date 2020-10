CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay signed LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette in the offseason, but Ronald Jones has been the Buccaneers’ best running back so far. Jones rushed for 106 yards in Tampa Bay’s 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears. Jones has started all five games in his third season, and he leads the Buccaneers with 359 yards rushing on 74 carries. He also has 15 receptions for 76 yards.