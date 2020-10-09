Jets acquire Stastny; Capitals agree to sign Lundqvist

Center Paul Stastny is returning to the Winnipeg Jets after a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, a move completed just before the NHL’s free-agency signing period opened on Friday. And the expected shuffle of goalies in free agency didn’t take long to materialize. People with direct knowledge of the agreements told The Associated Press that Henrik Lundqvist signed with the Washington Capitals and Cam Talbot signed with Minnesota, The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreements had not been announced. The rebuilding Detroit Red Wings agreed to a one-year $1 million deal with 33-year-old winger Bobby Ryan, who is hoping to revive his career after battling alcohol issues