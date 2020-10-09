German police clear out famous Berlin squatters’ building

BERLIN (AP) — Police in heavy riot gear are clearing out a notorious Berlin leftist squatters’ building, encountering only passive resistance from residents as they carried them individually down a firetruck ladder. A police spokesman said Friday that 1,500 police had been called out to aid in clearing the Liebig 34 squatters’ building in the capital’s Friedrichshain neighborhood, named after its address Liebigstrasse 34. Some residents pumped their fists in the air as they were led down a ladder from an upper level by police, others forced police to carry them out. The building has been partially occupied for 30 years and subject to many court battles before the residents were finally ordered out of the apartments they had taken over.