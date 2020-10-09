French hostage freed in Mali: Ordeal was ‘spiritual retreat’

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — French humanitarian worker Sophie Petronin says she was treated relatively well during her nearly four years in captivity at the hands of Islamic militants. Her comments to French broadcasters came as she and three other newly released hostages celebrated their reunions with loved ones in Mali’s capital. Fellow ex-hostage Soumaila Cisse, a prominent Malian politician, recounted months of arduous conditions but said he was never mistreated by his captors. The pair were freed along with two Italian hostages and arrived Thursday night in the Malian capital.