Florida GOP fights to animate Trump’s base without president

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Republicans in Florida are fighting to energize President Donald Trump’s base while the president recovers from the coronavirus. This week, nearly 300 Republicans in the Florida Panhandle packed shoulder-to-shoulder inside a Holiday Inn conference room to demonstrate their commitment to Trump. The crowd was a far cry from the 10,000-plus drawn to the president’s past rallies in this deep-red bastion of Trumpism. There is no question Trump will win the Florida Panhandle again this fall, but more than that, he needs to run up the score to compensate for weakness among older voters and suburbanites elsewhere. That task has become more difficult with the president in quarantine.