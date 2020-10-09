Disputed redistricting reform on the ballot in Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An effort to end centuries of partisan gerrymandering in Virginia is up for consideration by the state’s voters. A referendum on the November ballot asks whether to amend the state Constitution to create a bipartisan panel that would take on the once-every-10-year task of redrawing the legislative boundaries for General Assembly and congressional districts. Some Democrats, though, are leading an effort to reject the referendum. They say the changes don’t do enough to remove legislators from the process. Republicans say Democrats have had a change of heart on the issue now that the Democrats control the state legislature and would be in position to draw the maps themselves in 2021.