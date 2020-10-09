City of Rochelle launches new initiatives to support local business

ROCHELLE (WREX) — Rochelle leaders say that right now its important that we support each other and our small businesses, so the city is renewing its commitment to help local shops.



City leaders announced this week local restaurants and bars affected by the state's closure order are eligible to receive grants funds of up to $1,000 per week for up to six week, paid for by the city's general budget.



City Manager Jeff Feigenschuh says the city's small business are vital to the local economy.



"You can beautify your main street, you can spend money on flowers and making everything look nice, but if you don't have businesses in those store fronts to support it then it doesn't matter," says Feigenschuh.



Flight Deck Bar and Grill is one of many recipients of that funding.



"We did actually shut down for two full months back at the first shutdown because we didn't know what to expect," says owner Ashley Bick, "I was devastated, I have six kids."



Bick says if it weren't for the grant she received from the city, and support from the community, she wouldn't be able to stay open.



"They have been above and beyond helpful with so many things," says Bick.

"To be honest, I'm so grateful to live in the community we live in. I couldn't ask for a better support system."

But the city's support doesn't stop at grant dollars, it's also implemented a handful of shopping incentives to get residents to buy local.



"We also started doing what we call our cash mob" says Michelle Pease, Community Development Director for the city.



"We meet here at city hall, we randomly pull a small local business name out of a jar and then we call go shop and mob them with cash."



Another incentive the city has created for shoppers, a $60 reimbursement on resident's utility bills if they spend $300 or more at a local retail/service shop or restaurant.



"I'm a local girl and I want to see our businesses thrive," says Pease, "when you buy local, you're supporting a dream."

