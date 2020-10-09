In non-debate, SC Senate hopefuls talk COVID, courts, unrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hours before a second scheduled debate between U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, event organizers were forced to change the format, offering back-to-back, one-on-one interviews rather than a debate. Friday’s change followed a day of campaign clashes over COVID-19 that stirred doubts of whether the matchup would go on at all. Graham and Harrison took part in individual interviews with two television journalists after Harrison threatened to tank the debate over concerns related to Graham’s exposure to other GOP senators who recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Harrison, an associate Democratic National Committee chairman, had demanded that Graham be tested before the event.