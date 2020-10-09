C-SPAN: Debate moderator didn’t post questionable tweet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — C-SPAN says its political editor didn’t initiate a questionable Twitter exchange with Anthony Scaramucci and that hacking apparently was involved. The political editor, Steve Scully, was set to moderate the now-scrapped second presidential debate. In a statement, C-SPAN says Scully did not originate the tweet in question, which was tagged to Trump critic and former staffer Anthony Scaramucci. The chairman of the Commission on Presidential Debates said on a radio interview Friday that the C-SPAN editor’s Twitter account was hacked and that he didn’t send the tweet to Scaramucci. In a tweet posted before C-SPAN issued its statement, Trump referred to Scully as a “Never Trumper,” adding “Fix!!!”