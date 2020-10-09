Beloit citizens plan unofficial trick or treat hours

BELOIT (WKOW) -- After the City of Beloit said it would not schedule Halloween events because of COVID-19, two women started a Facebook group to rally the community so kids can trick or treat.

Cheryl Rudolph and Kayla Wrick began the page back in late September when the city announced it would not schedule trick-or-treating hours. The "Halloween in Beloit" page now has around 1,600 members.

"Our goal was to give kids a Halloween," said Wrick.

In a press release, the City of Beloit said it would not schedule hours because the CDC and Wisconsin DHS recommend avoiding traditional neighborhood trick or treat events. They have identified it as a "higher risk activity."

Wrick and others, however, say if activities like going to bars or restaurants is acceptable, trick-or-treating should be, too.

"Halloween-- one of the holidays kids have to look forward to-- is just taken away from them," said Wrick. "Why can kids not continue the way we've done it for years... but do it in the safest way possible?"

The group plans to hold trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. across approximately one hundred blocks.

Some ideas community members have come up with to make the event safer is laying the candy out in plastic bags on tables or wearing costumes already outfitted with masks.

"There's also people that have taken PVC pipe and made little tunnels off of their stairs, and they stand on top of the stairs, put the candy in and it slides down to the kids," described Wrick.

Participating houses should also turn on their porch lights and put out a purple pumpkin as a signal.

Town of Beloit also canceled Halloween festivities, but Janesville did not.