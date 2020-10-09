AG: Michigan governor, family were moved as plotters tracked

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her family were at times moved around by authorities as law enforcement tracked the men who allegedly plotted for months to kidnap her. Dana Nessel disclosed the detail to “CBS This Morning” on Friday. She said the governor was consistently updated about the investigation over the past couple months. Authorities announced Thursday that they foiled a stunning plot to kidnap Whitmer in a scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch the Democratic governor from her vacation home before the Nov. 3 elections.