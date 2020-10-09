A warm and breezy start to the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A warmer and breezier day ensues as high pressure pushed to our east. We stay quiet and dry for most of the weekend before rain chances and cooler highs take over by next week.

BREEZY & WARM FRIDAY:

Hold on to your hats and sunglasses because winds are gonna be breezy. A low-pressure system with the aid of a low-level jet will lead to some strong winds this afternoon and evening. Thankfully, the winds out of the southwest will not be intense. Wind speeds up to 30 MPH with sustained winds between 15 to 20 this afternoon. This is important to note because roadways that are west-east bond will be impacted slightly. This system also provides us with a warm front.

This warm front will aid in the warming of the daytime highs. If you are a summer lover, then you are in luck this afternoon and this weekend. Temperatures for the day will try to rise into the 80's across many areas in the Stateline. This is nearly 15 degrees above the average high of the day which is in the middle '60s. Thankfully, this is not the warmest that we have been. In 2010, the forecast high made it to 90°F for October the 9th. The day also calls for sunshine and plenty of it. However, the wildfire smoke is back once again. Will this impact air quality? No, it will not. Overnight, we hold on to the warmer temperatures and clear skies with lows into the '60s.

SUNNY & WARM WEEKEND:

A quiet and sunny weekend is expected with temperatures in the 70's and trying to reach into the '80s. If this weekend forecast looks oddly familiar, then you are not wrong. Temperatures like these are typically more relative to the end of summer instead of mid-fall. The only change that might occur will be the added chance for rainfall Sunday night into Monday morning.

RAINY AND COOL:

Temperatures for Monday are remaining on the warmer side with highs in the 70's, but the chance for rain increases. Showers, for now, look to only provide light rainfall, but a few thunderstorms are possible. Sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs falling into the 60's. However, cooler highs in the '70s are expected by the next weekend.