Venezuelans once again fleeing on foot as troubles mount

PAMPLONA, Colombia (AP) — Thousands of Venezuelans are heading to Colombia, Ecuador and Peru in search of work as these countries reopen their economies following months of lockdowns. But South American roads have become harder to negotiate for poor migrants with no money for bus tickets, as shelters remain closed due to the pandemic and locals who fear contagion are less likely to help out with rides and food. Colombian authorities say that at the beginning of the pandemic, 108,000 Venezuelans returned to their country after losing their jobs and facing evictions by landlords. Immigration officials in Colombia expect 200,000 Venezuelans to enter the country in the following months, enticed by the prospects of earning higher wages and sending money home to feed their families.