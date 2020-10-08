South Korean, Nigerian chosen as finalists for top WTO job

GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization says South Korea’s trade minister and a Harvard-trained former Nigerian finance minister have qualified as the two finalists to become the next director-general of the Geneva-based trade body. That ensures a woman will hold the top job for the first time. The WTO announced Thursday that a selection committee found Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria and Yoo Myung-hee of South Korea qualified for the final round in a race expected to end in the coming weeks. They were picked out of a pool of five top candidates.